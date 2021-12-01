Hundreds to run in Nittany Valley Half Marathon, benefiting Centre Volunteers in Medicine

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hundreds will lace up their running shoes on Sunday, December 5, for the Nittany Valley Half Marathon.

The race has become a staple in the region over the past 37 years, with the 13.1 mile course starting and ending on Penn State University Park’s campus.

Money raised from the marathon benefits Centre Volunteers in Medicine (CVIM), a non-profit that provides free healthcare to the uninsured.

The title sponsor for the event is the Cali, Wagner, Millward Team at RE/MAX Centre Realty, including Tom Cali, Tracy Wagner, McKenzie Millward and Nicole Hoover. To continue their 15-year sponsorship, the team has pledged $30,000 over the next three years.

Tom Cali is an original participant of the half marathon and has participated over 25 times

“I love the sport and want to do all I can to support the running community,” said Cali in a statement. “Of course, the fact that the Half raises much-needed funds for CVIM is a major impetus for our team’s support. Both the team and I have been partners of CVIM for many years.”

CVIM’s fundraising goal for this year is $30,000.

“They did just purchase a new facility. There’s renovations that need to be done before they can fully move in to the facility, so with everything they’re doing with the COVID-19 vaccines and given the upcoming projects, they’re really in need of donations,” said Wagner.

Registration to run in the event or donate is open through the day of the event. The race has a rolling start between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

​

Start Line/Race Headquarters:

​Snider Ag Arena

State College, PA 16803

Finish Line:

Former Visitor’s Center

800 E Park Ave, State College, PA 16803

Directly across from Beaver Stadium

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a no spectator policy this year.