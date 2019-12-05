Hundreds in Brookville without power during planned outage

BROOKVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Many folks in Brookville were told they’d be without power for seven hours during a planned outage Thursday.

Power went down around 1 p.m.

Penelec crews are relocating power lines as part of a construction project on Routes 28 and 322.

Most residents said they’re upset Penelec chose this time of year to do this project when the construction’s been ongoing for months.

While many said they made plans to be away for the day, others said they either couldn’t leave or didn’t have a way to go.

The Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services designated the Heritage House Senior Center as a warming shelter.

Heritage House is run by the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging.

“We wanted to make sure that people had a place to come to, stay warm, charge up any electronics that they need to, and have a cup of coffee,” agency executive director Molly McNutt said.

Before the power went out– the agency also checked on its most vulnerable seniors in the area.

“Those that we know are oxygen dependent and may need a place to go for a couple hours,” McNutt said.

The warming opened from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m., the expected duration of the power outage.