Hundreds gather for food distribution at Galleria Mall in Richland

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hundreds gathered at the Galleria Mall in Johnstown for a food distribution.

The United Way and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank teamed up for their third food drive in Richland.

700 families lined up to get boxes of dry and frozen food to last a couple weeks.

“All these families do need help. We’re not sure how many of these distributions we’re going to be doing next with that, but as long as we’re able to meet the need that’s present right now stemming from COVID-19, there is still lasting effects,” says Matt Spangler, Campaign and Marketing Manager for the United Way of the Laurel Highlands.

More information on how to donate to future food drives can be found on the food bank's website.