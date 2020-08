JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Humane Society of Cambria County and Cambria County Library are teaming up for an upcoming pet drive this week.

From noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, the public can visit adoptable dogs and cats outside the library in Johnstown. The library will also be planning outdoor events for visitors.

Social distancing and mask wearing will be encouraged for the event.