Humane society searching for owner of shot dog

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Central PA Humane Society is asking for the community’s help in finding the owners of a dog that was shot.
The Humane Society law officer responded to the scene along Wertz Road in Woodbury Township to find a 4-year-old pug mix running in the woods with a bullet wound to his head which also shattered his eardrum. He is currently in recovery.
WTAJ has been told the dog was shot close range, with most likely a high-caliber gun. If you have seen this dog before, you are asked to contact the Central PA Humane Society at (814) 942-5402.
Due to the amount of treatment and x-rays, the shelter is also welcoming any donations to help with that cost.