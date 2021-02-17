Humane society searching for owner of shot dog

by: WTAJ Staff

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Central PA Humane Society is asking for the community’s help in finding the owners of a dog that was shot.

The Humane Society law officer responded to the scene along Wertz Road in Woodbury Township to find a 4-year-old pug mix running in the woods with a bullet wound to his head which also shattered his eardrum. He is currently in recovery.

WTAJ has been told the dog was shot close range, with most likely a high-caliber gun. If you have seen this dog before, you are asked to contact the Central PA Humane Society at (814) 942-5402.

Due to the amount of treatment and x-rays, the shelter is also welcoming any donations to help with that cost.

