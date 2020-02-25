Humane Society reopens cat adoptions in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Humane Society announced that they have reopened cat adoptions, acceptance, and placement.

After the viral outbreak within their cat population of Feline Panleukopenia (FP) also known as Feline Distemper, they had to quarantine the cats that were in their care.

Of the 12 cats who tested positive, 8 of them did not survive.

The Humane Society has lifted the quarantine and the ‘cat room’ is open again.

For more information, you can call the CCHS at 814-535-6116