ST. MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Elk County Humane Society is still in need of the community’s help to provide for the dozens of animals rescued last week.

Along with accepting donations of food and money, the shelter is holding a purse bash fundraiser.

Purses for Pets will take place on March 21 at the Ridgway Fire Department Social Hall.

Tickets to the bash are 40 dollars and include entry into the purse raffle, food and drinks.

Tickets are advance sale only. For more information, click here.