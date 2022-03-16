JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Humane Society of Cambria County announced a partnership with Nardecchia Spay Neuter Fund to help more people in the local community with spay and neuter services.

Nardecchia Spay Neuter Fund is a volunteer-based non-profit organization that helps low-income families across Cambria and Somerset counties to spay and neuter their pets in the form of a voucher system and both mobile and in-vet spay and neuter clinics, according to the humane society. It was established in 1999 and is currently focused on assisting with cat overpopulation.

On April 1, the humane society and Nardecchia Spay Neuter Fund will host their first spay and neuter clinic at St. Marks’s Episcopal Church in Johnstown. Veterinarian Dr. Theo Nelson and her Fix’n Wag’n team will be there to perform all surgeries, administer vaccinations and provide minor medical treatments.

The clinic cost $75 per cat, which includes spay or neuter surgery, rabies and distemper vaccinations, flea and tick treatment and nail trim. The humane society said extra vaccinations and treatments are available for an additional fee.

Those who are interested in attending the clinic must also attend one of the upcoming sign-up dates and pre-pay in full to secure a spot. Owned-pet, stray and feral cats will be accepted.

Fix’m Wag’n is a non-profit organization that provides affordable veterinary care with a focus in preventative medicine aboard a 30-foot mobile surgical unit. Nelson founded the organization in 2018, and it spans from Allegheny County to Cambria County and beyond.

This year, the Humane Society of Cambria County said it has set out to establish more expansive animal assistance services for residents of Cambria County through a Community Outreach Program. These services include pet food assistance, vaccine and microchip clinics, and spay-neuter clinics.

For more information about the humane society’s upcoming spay and neuter clinic, sign-up dates and their Community Outreach Program, visit cambriacountyhumanesociety.com/services/community-outreach/.