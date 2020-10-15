Humane Society of Cambria County reports viral outbreak within cat population

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Humane Society of Cambria County (HSCC) has detected a viral outbreak within their intake cat population causing a two-week quarantine period that went into effect on October 13.

The Humane Society reported that no cats or kittens are permitted to leave or enter the shelter during this time which ceases all cat and kitten adoptions and intakes.

Symptoms were detected earlier this week as a kitten within our intake population who had been placed in a foster home started to decline and was transported to a local veterinarian. By Tuesday morning we had deemed these symptoms part of a viral outbreak. Upon veterinary advice, for the safety of the cats and kittens in our care and community, HSCC has temporarily closed our cat room to the public to prevent any further spread of the virus. Statement from Humane Society of Cambria County



They have determined the viral outbreak within their intake cat population to be Feline Panleukopenia (FP) also known as Feline Distemper or Feline Parvo from an in-house test performed by a local veterinarian.

The virus infects and kills the body’s defense cells. FP should not be confused with Canine Distemper or Canine Parvo as they are caused by different viruses, and FP cannot infect people.

Our entire cat population will remain under close observation of staff and those infected or showing symptoms of the virus will remain in isolation during the two week quarantine period. Cats or kittens determined to be infected will remain under treatment of veterinarian staff. Statement from Humane Society of Cambria County



The shelter’s dog room will remain open, and dog adoptions and intakes will function as normal.

Those who have recently adopted a cat or kitten from the shelter should not be alarmed about their new pet. While the HSCC encourages adopters to monitor their cat or kitten for the next two weeks, adopters can trust that the health of their new pet was evaluated prior to being placed for adoption.

As well, adoptable pets receive a schedule of vaccinations prior to adoption to protect their well being. Adopters with concerns or questions may contact the shelter staff at 814-535-6116 or their veterinarian.