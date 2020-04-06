Humane Society of Cambria County launching emergency pet food pantry

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Humane Society of Cambria County is preparing to launch an emergency pet food pantry to help senior citizens, disabled individuals, low income families and those suffering from financial hardships because of COVID-19 in Cambria County.

These people will eligible for pet food at no cost as long as there are supplies available.

Executive Director, Jessica Vamos, says now more than ever they are asking for donations from the public.

“If you are able to donate, please consider doing so. Monetary donations can be made so that we’re able to go ahead and continue to provide food to people as well as physical donations of food can be made to the shelter too.”

She says if needed, they will also be able to deliver pet food to people’s houses.

Donations can be dropped off outside the shelter or mailed to 743 Galleria Drive.

She says if you’re interested in receiving pet food to give the shelter a call.