Humane Society of Cambria County is helping to put a smile on people’s faces

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Humane Society of Cambria County is looking to spread joy to the community while most are stuck at home.

Today and tomorrow the shelter is visiting places like nursing homes and neighborhoods in Cambria County with an Easter Bunny and an adoptable dog…all while social distancing.

“I know when I see a dog and I’m out in public, just to see a dog, puts a smile on my face. Then to be accompanied by the Easter Bunny, we think it’s a great combination right in time for Easter,” says Jessica Vamos, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Cambria County.

Vamos says requests for visits can be made by messing their Facebook page by clicking here.