JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Humane Society of Cambria County has had to adjust how they fundraise.

They are partnering with “Pets 2 the Rescue” to hold a virtual run, walk or hike.

All proceeds from registrations go directly to the shelter and so far they’ve raised $500.

Registration is $10 and you have until June 15 to sign up.

More information can be found on their website by clicking here.