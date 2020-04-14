Humane Society of Cambria County giving back to those who can’t afford food for their pets

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Humane Society of Cambria County just finished the first week of distribution for their pet food pantry. So far, they’ve served nearly 40 people in Cambria County.

The shelter provided 633 pounds of dog food and 440 pounds of cat food to those in the county suffering from financial hardship, senior citizens and those with disabilities.

Pick-ups are Fridays from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the shelter is delivering to those who can’t make it there, but are asking folks to give them a call first to see if you qualify.

“If you are able to donate, please doing so. Monetary donations can be made so that we are able to ahead and continue to provide food to people as well as physical donations can be made to the shelter too,” says Jessica Vamos, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Cambria County.

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter at 743 Galleria Drive and monetary donations can be made on their website.