Humane Society of Cambria County adjusting adoption process

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With non-essential businesses being forced to close, the Humane Society of Cambria County is adjusting access to the shelter.

The shelter is no longer allowing walk-ins to look at the animals, however, they are still allowing adoptions.

Instead of filling out paperwork in person, appointments are scheduled after the paperwork is filled out online.

“We’re going to continue to implement those cleaning procedures that we were during our quarantine for the safety of our employees, the public, our staff and volunteers,” says Jessica Vamos, Executive Director.

More information about adoptions can be found on their website by clicking here.