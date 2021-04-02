Human remains found in Somerset County, police investigate

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Somerset are currently investigating human remains that were discovered in Somerset Township Tuesday.

According to the Somerset County Coroner’s office, the remains were discovered around 6 p.m. near Slickerman Drive. The remains were recovered by Mercyhurst University.

The identity of the victim and cause of death are unknown at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTAJ as we work to get more information.

