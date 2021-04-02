Human remains found in Somerset County, police investigate

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Somerset are currently investigating human remains that were discovered in Somerset Township Tuesday.

According to the Somerset County Coroner’s office, the remains were discovered around 6 p.m. near Slickerman Drive. The remains were recovered by Mercyhurst University.

The identity of the victim and cause of death are unknown at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

