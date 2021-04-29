Human remains found in Huntingdon County during missing person search

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police said they found skeletal remains while conducting a search for a missing person’s case.

A human remains detection K-9 and his handler found the remains near Broad Top Mountain Road and McCandles Street in Coalmont Borough April 27, according to a press release.

Location of where the human remains were found.

The remains were secured and sent to the Forensic Anthropology Team at Mercyhurtst University for processing.

Police have not released information regarding who was the missing person of the case.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.