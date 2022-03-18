"Vision’s credibility is on course to sink faster than the Titanic," State Representative Frank Burns said in a statement released on Wednesday, March 16.

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Documents pertaining to a local nonprofit’s plan to relocate refugees in Cambria County were obtained by state officials following criticism and concerns from residents.

Representative Frank Burns released a statement Wednesday highlighting specific elements of the documents that include meeting agendas and minutes from Johnstown’s Vision Together 2025. Burns said the documents show the organization has an elaborate plan to recruit refugees.

“After analyzing a trove of new documents that include a “Human Capital Plan” crafted and put in motion by Vision Together 2025, State Representative Frank Burns feels his call for public hearings on the nonprofit corporation’s refugee recruitment plan was warranted,” the statement from Burns office read.

The documents were obtained by John Debartola who Burns described as a citizen-journalist. Debartola claims Vision 2025 is working on behalf of the government and said many of their board members consist of government leaders.

“I question whether or not Vision Together 2025 is a secret government agency working as a quasi alter ego for government officials to use taxpayers’ money to import Afghanistan and Ukrainian refugees to operate under a cloak of darkness and secrecy,” Debartola said.

In response to the Right To Know request, Vision Together 2025 President and CEO Mike Tedesco addressed Debartola’s assertions saying the non-profit does not operate as an “alter ego” for any governmental body, agency or private entity. Tedesco also stated their board members only consist of the mayor, a city councilperson and one county commissioner and do not consist of “several city council members” as Debartola alleged.

Burns first requested public hearings from local officials in January saying local taxpayers, school boards and property owners should be put first. Tedesco responded by saying they were investigating successful programs in other parts of the country that brought in a small number of vetted, legal immigrants.

In February, an exchange of words began over the matter. Burns accused Vision 2025 of having a “secret plan” that excluded the public and Tedesco accused Burns of manufacturing controversy and harming Cambria County’s image.

While the nonprofit previously stated they do not have a start date for their plan, they recently received a $100,000 donation from the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies towards bringing Ukrainian refugees to Johnstown.

“Clearly, the public deserves more detail on all of those initiatives, too,” Burns said. “If this is the tip of the iceberg in terms of what’s been going on behind the scenes, then Vision’s credibility is on course to sink faster than the Titanic.”

Tedesco responded to the document release saying he had no comment.

WTAJ obtained the newly released documents which are broken down in the following sections.

The Human Capital Plan

In September 2021, Vision 2025 first expressed interest in attracting immigrants to the area during a board meeting saying “very preliminary conversations” were being held on the concept.

The prospect of relocating immigrants was later detailed in a board meeting on Nov. 9, 2021, under a section titled “Human Capital Plan.” The section explained various steps the organization planned to explore that included finding a relocation agency, open job listings, education and language services as well as communications to welcome immigrants.

Ethan Imhoff, who was the Executive Director of the Cambria County Planning Commission at the time, briefed the board on the initiative that was reportedly agreed amongst the Vision Executive Committee it would be “good for the city.”

Refugee Housing

The board also discussed plans to meet with the Johnstown Housing Authority on Nov. 15, 2021, to learn about housing units, Section 8 housing and a housing voucher system. Burns criticized the housing method saying it contradicted what Vision 2025 had said previously about immigrants buying homes and paying taxes.

Back to Our Roots

Additionally, Vision 2025 laid out a planned public relations campaign titled “Back to Our Roots.” The campaign reportedly consists of two phases they say would slowly introduce the public to their plan through online media highlighting Johnstown’s history of immigrants and executing an official press release.

“We are all descendants of immigrants and should be proud of our past,” the campaign plan read.

Burns panned the public relations campaign as organized propaganda and said its priorities dispute Vision 2025’s articles of incorporation that read “The Corporation shall not engage, nor shall any of its funds, property, or income be used in carrying on propaganda.”

Migrant Attraction

In December 2021, Tedesco offered a job to an area contractor to help attract migrants and refugees to Johnstown. The contractor’s tasks reportedly include establishing a relationship with a national refugee resettlement agency and coordinating with service providers, landlords and local employers. The contractor is also responsible for researching and pursuing funding opportunities to help with refugee placement.

Negative Publicity

The Vision 2025 board held another meeting on Jan. 11, 2022, where they reportedly discussed what they described as negative publicity on the organization’s exploratory initiative to encourage immigrants to relocate to Johnstown. The section referred to Johnstown and Cambria County’s census data saying it is important to stay on track and make sure the census shows positive results in 10 years.

The board also discussed shifting their language by saying they are trying to add diversity instead of trying to increase the population.

“Diversity can help enhance our community with culture and cuisines and would make the City more vibrant,” the section read.