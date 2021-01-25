Howard Residents: Sharpen your skates, an ice rink has arrived

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Howard community members, sharpen your skates because a new ice rink is coming to town.

Thanks to the efforts of community members, parks and recreation, and local Boy Scouts, a basketball court was transformed into the rink. A white tarp was placed over the asphalt and the fire department filled the rink with about six to eight inches of water.

Patti Long, the Howard resident who envisioned the rink, says they’re hopeful it’ll be frozen by this weekend.

“I think I might watch too many Hallmark movies to see all the ice skating and all the lights in the parks and the winter festivals they have,” says Long. “That’s what I was sort of thinking of.”

They are currently accepting donations for ice skates and hockey nets to be available for the community if needed.