BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The third annual Howard Hanna Hustle 5k/10k race returns on Saturday, June 18 in downtown Bedford.

Starting at 9 a.m., runners, walkers, strollers and children are invited to join in the event and earn a medal for completing the course. Here is a link to the course map.

The race will start and end at the Howard Hannah Bardel Realty office at 115 South Anderson Street. Water stations will be made available and there will also be a shortened course that will be 1.75 miles for those interested.

Pre-registration is available online now and will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15. The first 100 that register will receive a custom race t-shirt, goodie bag and are guaranteed a medal. Below is a breakdown of the pricing for pre-registration:

Participant Race distance Price Adult 5k (3.1 miles) $30 Under 12 5k (3.1 miles) $20 Adult 10k $30 Under 12 10k $20 Adult Shortened Hustle (1.75 miles) $25 Under 12 Shortened Hustle (1.75 miles) $15

There will also be race-day registration available from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. for $40 dollars each.

Parking will be available at the Giant Eagle parking lot, located across the street from the start/finish line. There will also be drinks, snacks and other free items available during and after the race.

Awards will also be given to the top male and female for both the 5k and 10k races in the following age categories: 60+, 50-59, 40-49, 30-39, 20-29, 13-19, 12 & under.

In addition to contributing to the Bedford Sunrise Rotary, Howard Hanna Bardell Realty will be donating all additional money raised to the local “Weekend Backpack Program,” which provides the Bedford Elementary and Middle School students with food they can take home over the weekends.

For any additional information about the race or about contributing to the Weekend Backpack Program, call or email Meghan Bardell at 814-977-2027 or bardellrealty@gmail.com.