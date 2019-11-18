How to turn your burger game up a notch

If you love a good burger, and you like being adventurous, State Burger Co. in Bellefonte is the burger joint for you. When you walk through the doors you’ll be in charge of your flavor experience. State Burger Co. allows you to build you own burger with customization meats, buns, cheeses, toppings and sauces. Our Morgan Koziar went to check out the restaurant herself after hearing about the eatery from her little sister, Paige.

Morgan caught up with the owners, Sean Burke and Dustin Smith who started the business two years ago. Dustin says they have a good grasp on how to crate options to accommodate everyone. You can find options for toppings like pineapple, grape jelly, peanut butter, and even marshmallow fluff! And if you have a food allergy, you can find gluten-free, vegetarian, and nut-free options as well. The facility offers a lot of other add-ons for your burger including onion rings, fried eggs, fried pickles, and house-made potato chips.

State Burger Co. is located at 101 S Allegheny Street in Bellefonte. The eatery is closed on Mondays and recommends making reservations.