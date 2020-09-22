National Voter Registration Day: Here’s what you need to know

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sept. 22 is National Voter Registration Day, a non-partisan holiday celebrating democracy in the United States.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, a big question is how to vote safely this election year?

With an emphasis on the importance of putting your vote in this election year, AARP mentioned all options for both in-person and mail-in voting along with some new rulings given by the Supreme Court.

“Pennsylvania is a battleground state. What happens in Pennsylvania could very well decide this election,” said Joanne Grossi, the PA State President of AARP, “so we want to make sure every Pennsylvanian exercises their right to vote, knows how they can do it, and votes safely on election day.”

Some of the new rulings involve extending the date for voters to mail in their ballots to Nov. 3. You must apply for a mail-in ballot by Oct. 27. This method of voting will limit the number of people showing up to vote in person.

The Supreme Court also voted on providing local satellite offices that come with drop off boxes for the ballots to be handed in.

If you are unsure of your status for registration in this year’s election, you can visit PA Voters Service. Here is where you can also register.

The latest deadline to register to vote has been extended to Oct. 19

You can find out how to register and where local voting locations are by checking Pennsylvania’s voting website.