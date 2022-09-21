(WTAJ)– If you are looking to keep up with the Thursday night football game as the Steelers come into the Browns territory, here is how.

The two divisional rivals are looking to notch their second win of the season. Both have lost their recent game, with the Steelers falling to the Patriots and the Browns to the Jets.

How to watch:

Game coverage begins Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET; Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analysis) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter) are on the game call.

Fans can watch the game from anywhere in the country – on any connected device – at home or on the go. Visit amazon.com/tnf for more information.

If fans need additional support, they can visit the Thursday Night Football Help Hub here.

The game will also be broadcast locally in the Pittsburgh market on WPXI (NBC).

The NFL also offers fans a number of ways to watch this regular season game on their digital devices:

NFL+ Premium gives you the freedom to watch LIVE local & primetime Regular Season and Postseason games on your phone or tablet, full & condensed replays of every game, and MORE! Whether you are at the stadium or on-the-go, you will never miss a moment with NFL+. NOTE: NFL+ is only available to users within the United States. For a full description of features, requirements, limitations, and other information, visit NFL+ Support

Fans outside of the United States can stream the game via the NFL’s GamePass International product.

How to listen:

Steelers Radio Network – Game coverage begins at 8:15 p.m. ET; Pregame programming begins at 4:15 p.m. ET; Postgame coverage starts immediately following the game.

Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (color analyst), Missi Matthews (sideline) and Max Starks (sideline) are on the call.

Fans in the Pittsburgh area can listen locally on WDVE 102.5 FM & WBGG 970 AM.

The Steelers Radio Network will broadcast the game live through our radio affiliates. Click here for a list of our radio affiliates.

The game broadcast is also carried on Steelers Nation Radio (SNR). SNR is streamed on Steelers.com and the Official Steelers Mobile App. Fans can listen to pregame and postgame programming from anywhere in the world on these platforms. NFL geographical restrictions apply to the game broadcast stream for mobile web and mobile app users. Desktop user may listen to this broadcast from anywhere in the world on Steelers.com.

SiriusXM subscribers can listen to Steelers game live

Thursday night football is only on Amazon Prime after an 11-year agreement between Amazon and the NFL was reached. The agreement marked the first time the league has sold a package of games to a streaming service.