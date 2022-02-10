How the EMS grant will benefit Central Pa

(WTAJ) — Rep. Carl Metzgar (R-Somerset/Bedford) and Jesse Topper (R-Bedford/Franklin/Fulton) announced today that over $481,000 in grant funding, from a program administered by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner, were awarded to 37 fire and EMS companies in the Bedford and Somerset Counties.

“Our heroes go above and beyond to keep our communities safe,” said Metzgar. “I am pleased to see these companies receive this crucial funding so they can continue to do what is necessary to protect us.”

The funding comes as Gov. Tom Wolf signed Senate Bill 739 early Thursday morning. The bill, which was originally a $25 million plan, was amended and upgraded to be $29 million.

The following fire and EMS Companies received grants in Bedford County.

Bedford Volunteer Fire Department — $15,000.

Breezewood Volunteer Fire Company Inc. — $15,000.

Chestnut Ridge Ambulance Association — $8,325.05.

Cumberland Valley Township Volunteer Fire Department — $15,000.

Cumberland Valley Township Volunteer Fire Department EMS — $8,325.05.

Everett Volunteer Fire Company — $15,000.

Hyndman Area Rescue Squad — $8,325.05.

Hyndman Volunteer Fire Department Inc. — $15,000.

Imler Area Volunteer Fire Company — $15,000.

Raystown Ambulance Service — $8,325.05.

Saxton Volunteer Fire Company — $15,000.

Saxton Volunteer Fire Company EMS — $8,325.05.

Shawnee Valley Volunteer Fire Company — $15,000.

Six Mile Run Area Volunteer Fire Company EMS- $8,183.44

Six Mile Run Area Volunteer Fire Company — $15,000.

Southern Cove EMS Inc. — $8,325.05.

The following fire and EMS Companies received grants in Somerset County.

Acosta Volunteer Fire Department — $15,000.

Bakersville Volunteer Fire Company — $13,000.

Berlin Area Ambulance Association — $8,325.05.

Berlin Fire Department Inc. — $15,000.

Boswell Volunteer Fire Department EMS — $5,826.05.

Boswell Volunteer Fire Department — $11,500.

Garrett Volunteer Fire Company — $15,000.

Hooversville Volunteer Fire Department — $15,000.

Jerome Volunteer Fire Company Inc. — $15,000.

Listie Volunteer Fire Company — $15,000.

Meyersdale Area Ambulance Association Inc. — $8,325.05.

New Baltimore & Area Volunteer Fire Company — $15,000.

Rockwood Volunteer Fire Department — $15,000.

Salisbury Volunteer Fire Department — $15,000.

Scalp Level Paint Borough Volunteer Fire Department — $30,000.

Shanksville Volunteer Fire Company — $15,000.

Sipesville Volunteer Fire Company — $15,000.

Somerset Area Ambulance Association Inc. — $8,325.05.

Somerset Volunteer Fire Department — $14,300.

Stoystown Volunteer Fire Company — $15,000.

Windber Fire Company #1 Inc. EMS — $8,325.05.

All fire companies, emergency medical services, and volunteer rescue squads are eligible to apply for this annual grant program.

Eligible projects in accordance with the 2021-22 program, include facility upgrades, equipment, debt reduction, training, education and public outreach, recruitment and retention, construction savings account, overtime costs associated with backfilling positions while firefighters are attending training (career departments only) and revenue loss due to COVID-19 impacts.

The Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program was initiated in 2000 and is open to all fire companies, ambulance services and rescue squads in Pennsylvania. Grant awards can be used for recruitment and retention, construction or repair of facilities, purchase or repair of equipment, debt reduction and training.