How price increases in popular Super Bowl items can affect your game day plans

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)— The U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that Consumer Price Index saw7.5% increase last month in consumer prices compared to the same time last year. This increase comes when many folks are gearing for their Super Bowl Day plans.

The National Retail Federation survey found that 13.7 million people plan to watch the Super Bowl at a bar or restaurant. Then, roughly 90 million people plan to throw or attend watch parties.

But with the consumer prices having the steepest jump since February 1982, it’s going to cost folks much more than usual this Super Bowl weekend. The survey reported that shoppers will spend around 14.6 billion on food, drinks, apparel, decorations, and other items this year.

For local businesses, they are seeing the effects of this price increase. Owner of Kepner’s Grandview Meats in Altoona, Mel Kepner, said that his popular Super Bowl selling items increased between 25-40%. His most popular items are sausages, ground meat, ribs, and steaks when this weekend hits.

“You’re talking overall anywhere from 25 to 40 percent depending on the item,” Kepner said. “Prices have gone up that much in a year.”

Restaurants are also increasing their Super Bowl deals. Chicken wings, one of the more popular items during the game, have seen an increase of at least 12% due to the poultry shortage.

For Black and Gold Tavern owner Lori Benton, she had to raise the prices of her deals to keep up with the demand. Last year, her dozen wing deal was $8, but now it’s $10. The price raise is not a choice she prefers to have, but it’s what she has to do.

“It’s been rough,” Benton said. “We don’t like to raise prices, but it’s something we have to do because we can’t just give them away.”

Luckily for these business owners, they have not received any customer complaints about the high costs. While it may come to them as a shock, they understand how the operations work.

“It’s widespread across every industry, most people kind of expect a price increase,” Kepner said. “Some people are a little shocked, depending on what they’re getting. But they’ve been good to us. They know that it’s not really our fault.”

Some other items that might be high are beer prices, which are expected to go up as high as four percent. Salsa will be up about six percent. Then, two liters sodas are up by nearly 12 percent.

However, many businesses expect to see an increase in sales this weekend.