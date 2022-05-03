CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A leaked Supreme Court draft to overturn Roe v. Wade would put abortion regulation in the hands of the state. This comes at a pivotal time when Pennsylvania voters are deciding who they will support in the May primary election.

“Vote,” said Anne Ard, executive director of Centre Safe. “I think what seems pretty clear is that for all of us, we can longer count on the Supreme Court to protect the rights of women and to protect our access to reproductive healthcare.”

Ard said she’s concerned about the Supreme Court’s draft, but finds support in Pennsylvania’s presiding government.

“In Pennsylvania, I think, for the time being, things are okay,” said Ard. “We’re really lucky in Pennsylvania because we have a governor and lieutenant governor who have been very clear about a woman’s right to choose.”

Chairman of the Citizens Concerned for Human Life group and attorney Thomas Forr Jr. said he’s in support of the draft and said there is no constitutional basis for abortion.

“I am just happy that it happened and I hope it happens,” said Forr. “I’m optimistic that it will.”

Forr said this draft could date back to former President Trump.

“If it wouldn’t have been for President Trump, I don’t know that we’d be here today,” said Forr. “He appointed judges that were conservative and the senate approved them.”

While current Pennsylvania leadership leans blue, Penn State Professor of Political Science and Sociology Christopher Zorn said the commonwealth is a mix.

“Pennsylvania for the most part looks a lot like the entirety of the country in the sense that people overall in Pennsylvania tend to split about the same on the abortion issue as they do in the entire country,” said Zorn.

Heading into the primaries, Zorn said he’s interested to see how Republican candidates respond.

“Any candidate that wins the nomination is going to then have to go to a general election population that isn’t nearly as conservative on this issue as their primary voting population is,” said Zorn. So there’s a needle to be threaded there that I think is going to be interesting to watch.”

Zorn said this has the power to change all future elections.

“It’s going to raise the level of funding and sort of the seriousness or the importance of state-level elections all over the country, but probably nowhere more than in states like Pennsylvania which are already kind of purple states,” said Zorn.