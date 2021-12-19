How Altoona city residents can obtain a dog license

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)–In Pennsylvania, dogs that are three months or older must be licensed, and for Altoona residents, the city does its own licensing.
According to Blair County’s website, a yearly license costs only $6.50 if the dog is neutered or sprayed and if not then the license will cost $8.50.
If you live in the city and not a township or a borough, the dog license must be obtained from the Codes Office in City Hall. The Treasurer’s Office will not issue a license to residents that live in the city.
In order to obtain an annual license, residents can do the following:
- Come into the office and fill out an application.
- Print, complete, and sign the Annual Dog Application and mail it in along with payment.
- Order online at padoglicense.com. Then they will mail out your tag as soon as possible. There is an additional fee of $2.00 to use this service.
For more information, visit their website.
