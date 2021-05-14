How a TikTok channel dedicated to all things pickled is gaining popularity

DUNCANSVILLE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County man is becoming a social media sensation after starting a TikTok channel that is completely unique. He’s the only one to make videos dedicated strictly to pickles.

“There is nothing else,” Ryan Lucas, who calls himself the pickled guy, said. “It is just all pickle related.”

It all started as a friendly competition with his oldest daughter.

“So all my daughters were outside on TikTok dancing and I was making fun of them,” Ryan explained. “I said, ‘you know what I think I am going to create a TikTok channel and I am going to get more followers than you.'”

Since September Ryan has been reviewing all things pickled. Nothing is off limits.

“I did pickled chicken’s feet,” Ryan said. “They actually still had the toenails on them. They were pickled in pepper. Some of them have been pretty gross, but we have to try them. As long as it is pickled I will do it at least once.”

The channel has become a family activity. Ryan’s youngest daughter, who goes by the pickled girl, joins her dad in a lot of the reviews.

“We love pickles,” Mia Lucas said. “I wanted to join. We try to do every pickled item.”

More than 60,000 followers later and the pickled guy and girl are having too much to stop. They have had fans send gifts and businesses from all over have reached out asking for them to do reviews of their items.

“I had no idea how many pickle companies there actually are,” Ryan said. “There are hundreds out there. So I don’t see this going away any time soon because there is still a lot more out there.”

The goal is to keep growing the channel. Ryan said he hopes to one day reach 1 million followers.

You can also follow him on Facebook if you don’t have a TikTok account.

