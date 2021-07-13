Houtzdale borough to celebrate 150th birthday over 4 days

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A borough in Clearfield County will be commemorating a major milestone with a four-day celebration.

The 2021 Houtzdale Days will mark their 150th Birthday with numerous activities and events. An annual car show on Hannah Street will take place before the start of the four-day commemoration on Sunday, July 18. All proceeds from the show benefit Houtzdale Days “Kids Day” on July 24.

The celebration will officially kick off on July 21 packed with family-friendly fun and entertainment including live music, a 5K race, kids’ fishing derby, multiple food vendors and much more.

It all wraps up on July 24 with a Fireman’s parade and fireworks display. As a reminder, no animals or smoking are allowed at the event.

A full event itinerary along with additional information can be found by visiting the Houtzdale Days Facebook page.