Houtzdale Revitalization Association hosts litter clean up

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Houtzdale Revitalization Association (HRA) is teaming up with the Houtzdale Borough and PennDOT to host a “Pick Up PA” event in two weeks.

The event is free for the public, and they’re encouraging individuals, groups and families to help clean up litter around Houtzdale April 24, according to their Facebook page.

They ask that you pre-register by April 15 by sending them an email at hdalepa1870z@gmail.com or mail to HRA PO Box 144 Houtzdale, PA 16651. You must include your name contact information. Pre-registration is required so they can order enough supplies, such as bags and gloves.

Supplies can be picked up the day of the event at 9 a.m., and they said you will choose which area of town you want to clean up. The event itself will end at 1 p.m.

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful announced they are having a “Pick Up Pennsylvania” video contest, too. You can submit a 60-second video that addresses how you keep Pennsylvania beautiful and showcase your cleanup efforts.

The deadline to submit the video is June 4, and all the videos will be uploaded to the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful Facebook page.

The video with the most likes will receive a $200 cash prize. The two runners-up will receive a $100 cash prize. The winning entries will also be featured on the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s YouTube page.

More information about the event or the video contest can be found by visiting their event page on Facebook.