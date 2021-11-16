Houtzdale resident sentenced for attempt to distribute meth

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Houtzdale resident was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release for attempting to distribute methamphetamine, according to the Department of Justice.

Jeffrey Swanson, 51, conspired to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture that contained meth, according to information presented to the court.

Swanson was one of 38 people arrested in a meth bust in 2020 that spanned across several counties.

Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.