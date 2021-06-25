Houtzdale pickleball tournament aims to promote sport

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — In more and more communities, pickleball is the talk of the town.

With the sport growing in popularity, there is a tournament this weekend happening in Houtzdale.

The pickleball tournament was set up to help promote the new pickleball courts that were built last year in Houtzdale.

“Something about the sound of that ball,” Summer Sizzling Pickleball Tournament Director Donna Reese said.

Members tell me they just can’t get enough of this game.

“Once you start playing, you kind of fall in love with it,” pickleball player, Diane Imbruglia said.

All levels can play and another plus…

“When you build the group of friends we have, that’s the best part, meeting new people and making new friends,” Imbruglia said.

“After this game, there will be people who will connect from other areas that will get together and play again just because that’s how it spreads,” Reese said.

The Summer Sizzling Tournament will have men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles brackets.

Five courts will be set up for over 40 players traveling from all over Central PA to take part.

Along with some fun competition, this event comes with a motive.

“We’re hoping to get more and more people interested in it and the more people interested, the more likely you’re going to get some funding,” Imbruglia said.

If you’re interested in learning how to play, Phillipsburg YMCA not only has courts but a beginners program that’s expected to be starting back up in the fall.

“If they are new, we have someone who will take the time to work with them so they don’t walk in and think this is too much for me, we want them to know they can get to that point and we will help them get there,” Phillipsburg YMCA Pickleball Coordinator Cathy Lott said.

The event will start at 8 o’clock Saturday morning and runs all day long. While sign-up for the tournament has ended, they welcome anyone who wants to come and watch.

