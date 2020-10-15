Houtzdale honors service members with construction of new park

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Houtzdale Borough Council Parks and Revitalization Committee has announced that a groundbreaking ceremony will be held this month for a new park honoring area service members.

The Borough made the announcement on their social media account Wednesday saying that the ceremony will initiate a project to construct a new park that will honor the memory of two service members from the area.

The announcement also stated that the park will be constructed and maintained by the Borough. The ceremony has been scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on October 24 at the intersection of Brisbin Street and Hannah Street.