CLEARFIELD COUNTY (WTAJ) — Houtzdale Days is underway and running through July 27.

If you head out to the festival in Clearfield this Friday, you can hear music from the local band Gray Beard; as well as witness the 5K Fireman’s Challenge.

Saturday will see the morning children’s festival kicking off at 8 A.M, and festivities carrying into the evening, including the parade that will start at 6 P.M. and fireworks that will light up the night starting at 10.