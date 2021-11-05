Houtzdale cub scouts to hold food drive for Moshannon Valley residents

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cub Scout Pack 51 in Houtzdale will hold its annual food drive from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7.
On Saturday, Nov. 6, scouts will place bags near the front doors of houses in the Moshannon Valley District. Those who want to donate can put food in the bag and then put them back outside near their front door.
SCOUTING FOR FOOD NOVEMBER 6-7 The pack will hold its annual food drive this weekend. On Saturday…Posted by Cub Scout Pack 51 – Houtzdale, PA on Thursday, November 4, 2021
On Sunday, Nov. 7, the scouts will collect the bags and deliver them to a food bank in the area.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.