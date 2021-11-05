Houtzdale cub scouts to hold food drive for Moshannon Valley residents

SAN FRANCISCO – JUNE 23: A donation bin sits near shelves with canned foods at the San Francisco Food Bank June 23, 2008 in San Francisco, California. With schools breaking for summer vacation and food costs skyrocketing, food banks are bracing for a record number of cash strapped families seeking meals as children will not be getting free meals from school during the summer break. Food banks across the U.S. are seeking increased donations as they face major shortages in food donations from manufacturers and wholesalers and a decrease in federal funding, while the demand for food handouts are increasing. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cub Scout Pack 51 in Houtzdale will hold its annual food drive from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7.

On Saturday, Nov. 6, scouts will place bags near the front doors of houses in the Moshannon Valley District. Those who want to donate can put food in the bag and then put them back outside near their front door.

On Sunday, Nov. 7, the scouts will collect the bags and deliver them to a food bank in the area.