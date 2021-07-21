Houtzdale celebrates 150th birthday as annual Houtzdale Days begin

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) -Houtzdale will celebrate its 150th birthday this week, commemorating the borough’s birthday with its annual “Houtzdale Days.”

The festivities kick off Wednesday and run through Saturday. The small-town community’s long-standing tradition will include family-friendly fun and entertainment including live music, a 5K race, kids’ fishing derby, multiple food vendors, and much more.

It all wraps up on July 24 with a Fireman’s parade and fireworks display. As a reminder, no animals or smoking are allowed at the event.

Joyce Weatherholtz, the Houtzdale Community Partnership Association’s chairman said this year’s celebration has an even greater meaning after a difficult past year

“When you’re sitting here and you see people come up and wave… We’ve missed them!” Weatherholtz said. “You can just see as people are walking up and they’re hugging each other and talking and this small community gets to get back together. We get to celebrate. We have joy this year.”

A full event itinerary along with additional information can be found by visiting the Houtzdale Days Facebook page.