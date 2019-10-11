Housing Authority celebrates decades of serving community

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Housing Authority is celebrating 70 years in helping the community.

On Friday afternoon, employees and special guests gathered to raise a flag in honor of the anniversary.

A resident of over 50 years was recognized during the ceremony.

The executive director, Cheryl Johns, said, after 20 years of working there, she never stops helping people in their time of need.

“I know we’re making a difference in the lives of others, and you’re helping others when someone is down on their luck and they need a place to lives and so forth, so it can be very rewarding. That’s why I’m still here,” she said.

Altoona Mayor Pacifico named October 6 to October 12 as Altoona Housing Authority week.