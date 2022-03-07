CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre County Recycling & Refuse Authority is hosting a household hazardous waste collection event on April 29 and April 30.



The event will from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 29 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 30 at 253 Transfer Rd., Bellefonte. Pre-registration is required and can be done online.

Electronics will not be accepted at this event. It is for household items only. A full list of accepted material can be found online.

Participants must place their items in the trunk of their car or the bed of their truck. They are also asked to wear a mask and remain in their vehicle with the windows rolled up at all times.



According to the event’s registration, containers will be returned.

Anyone interested in making a donation will be able to do so at the event.