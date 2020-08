ALTOONA, PA. (WTAJ) — The IRC Recycling Office for Blair County will hold its annual household hazardous waste collection this week.

It’ll be at PNG Field this Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Each trunk load costs $15-dollars.

No medication, alkaline batteries, electronics, or tires are allowed.

You’re asked to stay in your car at all times and wear a mask when talking with staff.

Pre-registration is required.