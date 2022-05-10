CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A one-day household chemical collection event will take place at the end of May for residents to safely dispose of common chemicals.

On Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Pennsylvania Resource Council and the Cambria County Solid Waste Authority will be at Concurrent Technologies Corporation’s Environmental Technology Facility parking lot at 128 Industrial Park Road in Richland Township. Registration is required in advance, which can be done online here or by calling 412-488-7490 ext. 1.

A $20 fee will cover the cost of disposing up to 10 gallons/50 pounds of aerosol cans, automotive fluids, chemistry sets, electronic cigarettes, gasoline and kerosene, household cleaners, mercury thermometers, paint products, pesticides/garden chemicals, photo chemicals and pool chemicals. Loads exceeding the 10 gallons/50 pounds will be subject to additional fees. Additionally, participants will pay $12 per fire extinguisher and $15 per pound of liquid mercury.

Participants should pack all materials in their car trunks or truck beds and then stay in their vehicles while the contractor unloads the materials. The certified contractor will process the hazardous wastes for proper disposal.

For more information about the event, such as materials that are and aren’t accepted, visit prc.org.