Household chemical collection event, May 15

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) will host a one-day chemical household products collection Saturday, May 15.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Johnstown at 128 Industrial Park Road in the concurrent Technologies Corporation’s Environmental Technology Facility parking lot, individuals can safely dispose of a variety of materials.

Some items that are acceptable for drop-off are paints, batteries, automotive fluids, and pesticides. All items must be placed in the trunk and guests are encouraged to wear a mask when speaking with on-site personnel.

Participants must register in advance at www.prc.org/HHWregistration/. There is a $20 fee to cover the cost of 10 gallons/50 pounds of deposited products. An additional fee may be added for donations over the 10 gallons-50 pounds threshold. All forms of payment will be accepted.

There will be additional charges in place for fire extinguishers, $12, and $15 per pound of liquid mercury.

For more information visit www.prc.org.