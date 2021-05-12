‘House of Care’ closes its doors after 20 years of service

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — After 20 years of service, State College nonprofit ‘House of Care’ is closing their doors.

As of today, the home’s five residents have moved to new locations and the organization will officially dissolve on May 19.

Their mission was to help extremely low-income residents with limited support and health challenges. It was a mission that no longer served their community, who are now all able to receive support from family members or hospitals.

“We are assured that they will be treated with dignity in their new homes,” said Angela Linse, a board member for House of Care.

“They are going to such good locations that they’re able to stay local, they’re able to still be near their families which they do have locally as well, and also be able to have the care that they do need,” said Evelyn Bellinger, board chair for House of Care.

The board said they’re immensely grateful for the communities donations, time, and support.