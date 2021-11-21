House fire in Jefferson County kills two dogs

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two dogs are dead after a house fire broke out during the night of Nov. 20 in Winslow Township, the fire chief for Sykesville Fire Department confirmed.

Crews arrived on scene at a house on 790 Yohe Road after a report came in at 7:30 p.m. No one was home at the time of the fire that broke out but there were four dogs in the residence, according to Jefferson County dispatch.

PHOTO Reynlow Community News

Two dogs did die from the fire and the other two dogs had to be revived by being given oxygen, according to the fire chief.

A state police fire marshall is investigating the cause of the fire but there isn’t anything suspicious, the fire chief said.

Sykesville Fire Department, DuBois Fire Department, Sandy Township Fire Department and Reynoldsville fire department worked to put out the fire.