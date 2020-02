EVERETT, BEDFORD CO. Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews responded to a house fire on Saturday afternoon on Clear Ridge Road in Everett to find a kitchen fire.

Not long after arrival, station 32 deputy says the fire was contained and put out. Various other crews were cancelled from going out for back-up.

There’s currently no report on any severe damage or any injuries.

We’ll continue to update the information as it becomes available.