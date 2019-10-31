1  of  2
House causing pest problems in Johnsonburg to be torn down

JOHNSONBURG, ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A solution has been reached about a vacant house in Johnsonburg, to much relief to neighbors.

In September, residents on Second Street told WTAJ about bugs invading their homes because of a vacant property on their street.

Johnsonburg borough council decided to purchase the house at their meeting last week.

The house was on repository sale after the tenants were evicted.

The borough will also cover the cost to tear the home down.

The house should be removed by the end of the year.

