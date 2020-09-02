House advances Gabler bill to honor local veterans

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The state House on Tuesday unanimously passed legislation authored by Rep. Matt Gabler (R-Clearfield/Elk) at the urging of Elk County veterans groups, the Borough of Ridgway, and the Elk County Commissioners.

House Bill 1954 would designate a portion of U.S. Route 219 in Ridgway Borough as the Elk County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge. PennDOT needs direction from the General Assembly in order to assign commemorative designations.

“Community leaders approached me as they were looking for a way to recognize the men and women from Elk County who served during the Vietnam War Era,” Gabler said. “I’m honored to offer this legislation to commemorate and honor Elk County’s Vietnam veterans.”

Jerome Edward Bowers Jr., United States Army

Larry Wayne Gardner, United State Marine Corps

Michael Gigliotti, United States Army

John Paul Paropacic, United States Marine Corps

Jerome Robert Sain, United States Army

John Ellsworth Showers Jr., United States Army

Robert Glenn Willow, United States Marine Corps

Paul Eugene Yonkie, United States Air Force

The legislation, which may now be considered by the state Senate, will recognize all Elk County Vietnam veterans, and specifically, memorialize these veterans from Elk County who lost their lives in service to our nation during the Vietnam Conflict.