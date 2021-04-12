Hotel guest found with suspected fentanyl, meth

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A call to state police about an overstaying hotel guest has led to the seizure of about 30 grams of suspected fentanyl.

Eric Simpson, 35, of Saxton, faces felony and misdemeanor drug charges after state police say they showed up at his hotel room Thursday at the Days Inn in Antis Township. The manager was reportedly unable to wake him and another person. The guests were still sleeping about an hour after their checkout time.

Simpson admitted to police he had 20 to 30 grams of fentanyl, according to the charges filed. Police also found a number of other items too, including a bag of suspected methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.



Simpson was released on an unsecured $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Tyrone district court for a preliminary hearing April 20.