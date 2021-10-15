Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live at the Bryce Jordan Center

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hot Wheels Monster Trucks live will head to the Bryce Jordan Center in State College from Saturday, Oct. 16 through Sunday, Oct. 17.

This fun for all ages event features some of the countries best monster trucks including the legendary Bigfoot. Fans will be awed by daring jumps, thrilling stunts and epic car smashing.

Ticket holders will also have the opportunity to see their favorite drivers and monster trucks up close during the Crash Zone Pre-Show Party that starts 2 1/2 hours before each showtime.

“It’s all about the kids and the family and just seeing their excitement and how happy they are to be here with us, that is what gives us the energy to get out here and do this week after week,” Bigfoot driver, Rebecca Schnell said.

Showtimes and Crash Zone times for the weekend can be found below:

Saturday, Oct. 16

Showtime, 12:30 p.m Crash Zone, 10 a.m.

Showtime, 7:30 p.m. Crash Zone, 5 p.m.



Sunday, Oct. 17

Showtime, 1:30 p.m Crash Zone, 11 a.m.



Crash Zone passes are free with an event ticket, however, an event ticket does not guarantee entry as the pre-show party has event capacity. Entry into the Crash Zone Pre-Show Party will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“And it doesn’t matter f you’re 3-years-old or 30-years-old, you all go back to that little kid. You walk into the arena and just light up like a Christmas tree,” Race Ace driver, Darron Schell said.

Tickets can be purchased online at Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live’s website.