Hospitals prepare for potential staffing loss ahead of vaccination deadline

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Across Penn Highlands Healthcare facilities about 70% of staff are fully vaccinated. Like all federally funded healthcare facilities, come January 4, those who choose not to get vaccinated will be let go.

“We are encouraging the staff to get vaccinated,” said Russell Cameron, chief medical officer for Penn Highlands. “We are holding clinics in each hospital, each week.”

They’re specially reaching out to departments with lower vaccination rates and planning for potential shortages.

“We’re looking at what we’ll need to do to staff if our staff cannot fill those positions, we’ll look at agency or temporary staffing,” said Cameron.

Penn Highlands said the bottom line for vaccinations is safety.

“We’re trying to make sure that our staff is vaccinated, number one, so they themselves stay safe, and so they keep their patients safe, but also trying to make sure that we’re adequately staffed to provide the care to people in the region as this pandemic keeps on progressing,” said Cameron.

UPMC is also following the federal requirements and said in a statement to WTAJ: “We are preparing by educating and encouraging vaccination and making vaccines easily and readily available for all.”

UPMC will further address the vaccine mandate during a press conference on Thursday.

We’ve also reached out to Mount Nittany Medical Center and Conemaugh Health System who were unable to comment at the time.