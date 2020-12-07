Hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19 increase

(WTAJ) — In a press conference, Governor Tom Wolf said if COVID-19 cases do not get under control, hospitals and healthcare systems will be overwhelmed.

As cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, the strain on hospital resources and staff is increasing.

“It will affect everyone who needs emergency care and again not just the COVID-19 patients, all aspects of emergency care and all aspects of our healthcare systems ability to respond,” Governor Wolf said.

Wolf said this could lead to hospitals having to turn away patients.

“If the worst happens, hospitals will not be able to treat all sick Pennsylvanians, they will be forced to turn away people that need treatment and that means more Pennsylvanians will die,” Governor Wolf said.

Nurses and other healthcare workers said they’re exhausted.

“Nurses go home, cry in the shower, cry in the car alone, because of the desperation and exhaustion they feel, as a nurse we just ask one simple thing, please wear a mask,” Hershey Medical Center, nurse Maureen Casey said.

Deputy secretary Ray Barishansky adds with COVID-19 cases at an all-time high, we can not afford to have a flu epidemic.

Flu activity is currently low across the commonwealth, but there is still a possibility for an increase over the next few months.

“We recommend you getting your vaccine now before the flu activity peaks in your community and certainly before the end of the year,” Barishansky said.

The governor said they are looking at more they can do to slow the spread of COVID-19 and will make an announcement in a few days.