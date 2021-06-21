Hospital patient stole ambulance, led police on chase in Clearfield County

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police were led on a chase in Clearfield County after a patient at Penn Highlands DuBois reportedly stole an ambulance from the medical center.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. Sunday evening, June 20, when police said Matthew Wilsoncroft was found staggering along Liberty Blvd. Police were told by a witness that Wilsoncroft said the Russians were trying to shoot him. He was found to be sweating profusely and did not believe the officer talking to him was a real police officer.

Police called EMS to take Wilsoncroft to the hospital for evaluation. Shortly after 6 p.m. Penn Highlands DuBois called 911 and stated that Wilsoncroft had stolen an ambulance and fled the area.

Matthew Wilsoncroft, 38

Sandy Township police, DuBois police, and Pennsylvania State Police followed in a 4-mile pursuit through the area. After attempting to stop Wilsoncroft, he proceeded to drive erratically, nearly hitting four different cars on the road. Police ended the chase after deploying spike strips to disable the ambulance. Wilsoncroft then rear-ended a police cruiser before coming to a stop. According to the report, he then refused to listen to officers’ commands before eventually being taken into custody.

Wilsoncroft was also found to have a suspended driver’s license.

According to Sandy Twp. Police Chief Kris Kruzelak, there were no injuries but the one police cruiser suffered some damage from the chase. Charges will be filled and Wilsoncroft will be arraigned Monday morning.

Police noted in the report that they request Wilsoncroft to not be released, citing they feel he poses a threat to himself and to others.